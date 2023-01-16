StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
