StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

