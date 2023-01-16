StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.48.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the second quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

