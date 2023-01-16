StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.95.
