StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.95.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

