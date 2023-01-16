StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

