StockNews.com Lowers Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJR. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SJR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

