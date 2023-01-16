StockNews.com Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

