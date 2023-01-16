Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $293.58 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $202,947.54 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $293.58 or 0.01378994 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 302.65078384 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $95,985.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

