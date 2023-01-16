Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INN. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 780,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 225.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 216,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 40.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.