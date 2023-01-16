Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) vs. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head to Head Review

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncrest Bank and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.29 $43.01 million $2.39 8.97

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 25.06% 11.28% 1.05%

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

