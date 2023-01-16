Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 1,295.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,389. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

