Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $135.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $247.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

