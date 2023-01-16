Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Target by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

