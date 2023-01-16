Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.94) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
Shares of TATYY stock remained flat at $37.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Featured Stories
