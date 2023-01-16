Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.94) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATYY stock remained flat at $37.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.2172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

