TD Securities Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE LUN traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.93. 960,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

