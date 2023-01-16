Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

