TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

TU stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

