Tenset 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,617.89 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $120.06 million and $52,617.89 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 245.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,841,649 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

