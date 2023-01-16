The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €137.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

ADS opened at €146.52 ($157.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.27. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

