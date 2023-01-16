The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.9 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.