The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.93.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

