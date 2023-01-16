Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $253.56 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00079027 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00057892 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010293 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023758 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,996,610,514 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
