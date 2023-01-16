Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $239.30 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $239.30 million and $52.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00041561 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00232707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02228274 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $97,457,848.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.