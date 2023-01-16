TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TOD’S Price Performance
OTCMKTS TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during trading on Monday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.
TOD’S Company Profile
