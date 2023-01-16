TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during trading on Monday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.