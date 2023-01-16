Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$67.79. 499,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.32. The firm has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$41.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,864,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,429,120.78. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, with a total value of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

