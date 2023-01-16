Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $51.42. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $52.17.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

