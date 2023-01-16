u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
u-blox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $127.00 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.
u-blox Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on u-blox (UBLXF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.