u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $127.00 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

