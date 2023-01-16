UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €182.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €149.50 ($160.75) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €184.65 ($198.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €181.74 and its 200-day moving average is €160.87. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

