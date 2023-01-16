UBS Group Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €200.00 ($215.05) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.70 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €162.95 ($175.22). The company had a trading volume of 418,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($146.02) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($193.55). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €166.54.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

