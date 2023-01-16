UBS Group Reiterates “€9.75” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €9.75 ($10.48) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Down 1.4 %

E.On stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €9.92 ($10.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,232,695 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.71. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.