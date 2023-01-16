Unity Software (NYSE:U) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

U has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,768 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Unity Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.