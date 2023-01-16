UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 10,550.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UTime Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UTime stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.07. 2,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

About UTime

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

