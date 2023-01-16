Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.78. 11,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

