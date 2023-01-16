Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.23. 194,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

