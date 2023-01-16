Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.04. 114,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

