Verge Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.05 million and $1.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,073.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00411440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00801845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00580996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00209947 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,054,925 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

