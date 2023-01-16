Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 286,166 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $218,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 934,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,310,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

