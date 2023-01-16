VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $17,003.54 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00431154 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.48 or 0.30265389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00771303 BTC.

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00207082 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,005.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

