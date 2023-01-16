VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $17,148.94 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 248.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00207082 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,005.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

