Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

VGZ stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

