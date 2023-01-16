VRES Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,301.54 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $528.35 million and $7,301.54 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003075 BTC.

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.15071005 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $709.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

