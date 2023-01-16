Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $36.12 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

