Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Südzucker Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €15.15 ($16.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of €15.72 ($16.90). The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

