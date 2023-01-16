Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 402.1% in January

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 402.1% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. 464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

