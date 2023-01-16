WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.16 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $139.16 million and $11.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,625,768 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,480,132.9210014 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.061303 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $12,527,391.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

