Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently:

1/13/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €900.00 ($967.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €902.00 ($969.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($860.22) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/9/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €832.00 ($894.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €880.00 ($946.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2023 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €902.00 ($969.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/16/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($806.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($860.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MC stock traded up €11.60 ($12.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €785.30 ($844.41). 375,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €705.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €663.86. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

