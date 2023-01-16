XRP (XRP) Market Cap Hits $19.72 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.72 billion and $1.38 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010123 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00431885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.51 or 0.30315174 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
