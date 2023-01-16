XRUN Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $311.62 million and approximately $144,470.69 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

