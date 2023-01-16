Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.60.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

