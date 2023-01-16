ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $41.18 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $435,763.25 and $41.18 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00200830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

