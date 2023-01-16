Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 75.8% in January

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Zentek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZTEK stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Zentek has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 1,617.24% and a negative return on equity of 405.71%.

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.